Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Announces — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

NCDL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCDL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.