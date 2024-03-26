Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Announces — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance
NCDL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
