Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

NYSE NCDL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.