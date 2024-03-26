Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance
NYSE NCDL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
