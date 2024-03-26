Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$21.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4295866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.63.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

