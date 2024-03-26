Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ONL opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orion Office REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 476.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 200,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 165,698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Orion Office REIT by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 73,059 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Orion Office REIT by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

