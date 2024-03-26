Gaia (GAIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gaia Stock Performance

GAIA stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77.

Get Gaia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gaia by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.