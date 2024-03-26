Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00069074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

