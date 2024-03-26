Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $16.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $218.86 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $324.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

