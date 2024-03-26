Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 101,845 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 990.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

