Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 659 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after acquiring an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

