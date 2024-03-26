Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,348 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

