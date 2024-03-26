Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.29 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.39 and its 200-day moving average is $228.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

