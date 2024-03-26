Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $14,708,896. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $239.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

