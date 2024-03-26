Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 7,484 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Alarm.com worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,181 shares of company stock worth $7,671,763. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

