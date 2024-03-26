Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 37,020 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,020 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average of $121.51.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock worth $20,486,424. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

