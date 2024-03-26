CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CONMED worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CONMED by 712.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CONMED by 30.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

NYSE CNMD opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). CONMED had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

