Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

