Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 7.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,485,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,355,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.