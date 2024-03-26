Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

