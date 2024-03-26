SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF comprises 2.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.81% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 31,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 763.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $494.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

