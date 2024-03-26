1,900 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Acquired by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

