Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $136.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,671,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $136,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after buying an additional 1,742,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

