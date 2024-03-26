Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,560 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $49,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after buying an additional 118,673 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.