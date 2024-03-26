Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 94,889 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $62,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGLT stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

