Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $114,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,554,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.90 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

