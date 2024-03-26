Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,573 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Endava worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 369.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Endava by 194.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.10. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

