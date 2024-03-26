Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Atkore worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $188,775.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,154.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $180.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.14 and its 200 day moving average is $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $189.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

