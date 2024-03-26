Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 9,903 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,413 shares of company stock worth $2,255,518. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.8 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

