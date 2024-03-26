Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $205.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.14 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,398 shares of company stock worth $3,040,961. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

