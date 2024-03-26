Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in ServiceNow by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $774.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.12, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.01 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $767.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

