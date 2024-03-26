Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,030.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Citigroup began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $181.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.95.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

