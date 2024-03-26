Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $193.85

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 53% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $193.85 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00081899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00026963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.