Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 194 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.05.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $699.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $655.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.11. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

