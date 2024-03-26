iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 101.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

