Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 211.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $265.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.57 and its 200 day moving average is $248.18.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

