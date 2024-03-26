Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPSB stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

