Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

