Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.
EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE EVRG opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97.
Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.
