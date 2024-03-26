Exeter Financial LLC Takes $205,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Exeter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

