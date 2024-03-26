Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 96.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

