Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $103,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,865.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.4 %

EverQuote stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EverQuote

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.