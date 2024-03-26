Insider Selling: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Sells 7,837 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Jones sold 7,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.26), for a total transaction of £38,793.15 ($49,024.58).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 495 ($6.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 445.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 483.90 ($6.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 22.30 ($0.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 8,918.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.26) to GBX 485 ($6.13) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 508.80 ($6.43).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

