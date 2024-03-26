National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare Trading Down 1.0 %

National HealthCare stock opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.91 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 9,150.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.