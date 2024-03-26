goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Raises Dividend to $1.17 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy stock opened at C$160.24 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$180.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$162.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.8304392 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$186.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSY

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.