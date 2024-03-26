IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$34.80 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$30.34 and a 52-week high of C$42.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.94.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 31.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.7088204 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

