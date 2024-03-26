TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.714 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

TC Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

