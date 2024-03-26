Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE OR opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

