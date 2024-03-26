Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

XRX opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.57. Xerox has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

