Columbia Financial’s (CLBK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 212,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 203,738 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 78,029 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 114.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.