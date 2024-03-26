ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,527,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,190,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

