Innoviz Technologies’ (INVZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 434.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 591.37% and a negative return on equity of 78.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

